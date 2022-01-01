Our course will take you through several sections, in order to help you develop the best business plan possible for your floral enterprise.

The first lessons will focus on your products, the bouquets. How can you improve the quality of your bouquets? How can you save on costs? How do you brand your products better? Our experts will chime in an give you the insider secrets to help you make better bouquets.

The second lesson will take examples from flower delivery websites in France, to illustrate their specific qualities, and the way they appeal to various emotions. Flowers are timeless gifts, but customers don't always know which to pick. It is up to us, the florists, to help them pick the right flower for the right occasion.